Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.55. Union Jack Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

