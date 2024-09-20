Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Union Jack Oil Price Performance
Shares of Union Jack Oil stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.55. Union Jack Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37).
About Union Jack Oil
