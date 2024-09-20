Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Drops By 5.2%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,400 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.0 days.

Shares of ASMVF opened at $12.52 on Friday. ASMPT has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

