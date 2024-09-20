Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

