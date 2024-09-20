Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of SBNY stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.
About Signature Bank
