Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.
Steelcase Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SCS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 424,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Steelcase Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SCS
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Steelcase
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts Predict 85% Upside for Wave Life Sciences After Rate Cut
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- FedEx Stock Dips: Another Reason to Fear Recession Is Near
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Half-Penny Revolution: Will SEC’s Reform Benefit Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.