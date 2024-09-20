Stephen Eric Rowland Sells 18,114 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $565,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Eric Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Stephen Eric Rowland sold 18,114 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $573,670.38.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $39.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 67.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 87.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on KVYO

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.