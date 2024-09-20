Stifel Nicolaus Trims Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Target Price to $130.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JBL. Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.88.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth $258,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $5,385,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 334,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 12,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

