StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

