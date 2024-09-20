StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Everbridge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.