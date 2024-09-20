StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Everbridge Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Everbridge
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.