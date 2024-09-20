StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TNXP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.