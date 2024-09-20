Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCR. Scotiabank raised Strathcona Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research upped their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.25.

TSE SCR opened at C$27.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.20. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$992.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$978.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.0757143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Seipert purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,500.00. In other news, Director Navjeet Dhillon purchased 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,696.25. Also, Senior Officer Scott Seipert bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.50 per share, with a total value of C$152,500.00. 91.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

