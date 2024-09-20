Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.69.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

