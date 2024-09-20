Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 12533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.4252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.
Separately, New Street Research raised shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. Analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
