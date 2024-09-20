Telenor ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4252 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.57. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

