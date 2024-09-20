Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

TERN stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $706.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of -0.37. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 476,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,354 shares of company stock valued at $839,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,690,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 469,176 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

