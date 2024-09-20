The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) to Hold

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.20, a current ratio of 22.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.