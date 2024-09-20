Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

CURV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

CURV stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $449.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Torrid had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Torrid news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 74,713 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $283,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,521,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,982,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Torrid news, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 74,713 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $283,909.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,521,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,982,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 498,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $1,892,730.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,596,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,265,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,072,159 shares of company stock valued at $30,674,204. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Torrid by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

