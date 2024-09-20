Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk Purchases 5,000 Shares

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00.
Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,700.00.
- On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00.
Total Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.59. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.36 and a 12 month high of C$10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03.
Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.
