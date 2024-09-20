TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRX

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.41 on Monday. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.