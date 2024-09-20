Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDMY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Udemy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on UDMY
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Udemy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Udemy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Udemy by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Udemy Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.31 on Friday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Udemy had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $194.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Udemy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Average Calculator
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.