United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 47,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.