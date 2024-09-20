Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.

A number of analysts have commented on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 2,557,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 509,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,170,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

