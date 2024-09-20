Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives $40.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.40.
A number of analysts have commented on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 2,557,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 509,343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Upbound Group by 1,903.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 376,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,170,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,198,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $38.72.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
