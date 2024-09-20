Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.67.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.27. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The company had revenue of C$478.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.9130435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,700.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.