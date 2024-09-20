Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 3,070,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 970,859 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 152.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 399,745 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

