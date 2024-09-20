Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 165,093 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 165,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,820 ($37.25) per share, for a total transaction of £4,655,622.60 ($6,150,095.90).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 15,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,820 ($37.25), for a total value of £423,000 ($558,784.68).
- On Friday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 169 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,755 ($36.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,655.95 ($6,150.53).
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 170 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,710 ($35.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,607 ($6,085.87).
Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.3 %
LON CCH opened at GBX 2,764 ($36.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,906.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 2,065 ($27.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,890 ($38.18). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,757.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,647.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.02.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
