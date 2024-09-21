2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market cap of $757,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. 2U has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $135.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 2U by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

