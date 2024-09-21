Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba Sells 73,500 Shares

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$11,025.00.
Mark Robert Kolebaba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Sunday, September 8th, Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$38,250.00.
Adamera Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %
Adamera Minerals stock opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
Adamera Minerals Company Profile
Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.
