Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.83. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $4,431,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares in the company, valued at $123,435,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,435,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,543 shares of company stock worth $8,221,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 390.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

