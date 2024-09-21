Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $27,692,280.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35.

On Monday, July 8th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $17,532,750.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.9 %

ABNB opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

