Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.10.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $86.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $177.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

