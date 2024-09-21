Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.10.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 610.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE ALB opened at $86.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $177.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.