Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.33.

Altus Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$53.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.61. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$35.29 and a twelve month high of C$59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.71104 EPS for the current year.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

