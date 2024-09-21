Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $191.60 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day moving average of $181.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.