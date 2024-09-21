Amer Akhtar Purchases 1,200 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2024

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRYGet Free Report) Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $22,152.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $379,076.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thryv Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of THRY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $655.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Thryv by 78.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Thryv

About Thryv

(Get Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.