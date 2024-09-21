Amer Akhtar Purchases 1,200 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $22,152.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,535 shares in the company, valued at $379,076.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thryv Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of THRY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $655.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). Thryv had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Thryv by 78.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

