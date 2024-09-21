Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.96 on Monday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

