Amy Bohutinsky Sells 20,625 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,386,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $67.09 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

