Analysts Set DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Target Price at C$18.50

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHT.UN shares. Raymond James downgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

DHT.UN opened at C$12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.38. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -940.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

