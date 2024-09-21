Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,189,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after acquiring an additional 734,403 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,920 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

