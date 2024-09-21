Analyzing Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) & Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55% Asbury Automotive Group 2.51% 17.93% 6.08%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Lazydays and Asbury Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lazydays and Asbury Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00 Asbury Automotive Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus price target of $225.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.13%. Given Lazydays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and Asbury Automotive Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $987.99 million 0.02 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.16 Asbury Automotive Group $15.93 billion 0.28 $602.50 million $27.44 8.20

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asbury Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Lazydays on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection debt cancellation, prepaid maintenance, and disability and accident insurance. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

