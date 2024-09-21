Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,479,005.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, July 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $649,360.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.7 %

Vaxcyte stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $57,494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.