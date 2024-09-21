Andrew Livingston Purchases 16 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston acquired 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £155.84 ($205.87).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Andrew Livingston purchased 16 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.97) per share, for a total transaction of £144.96 ($191.49).

HWDN opened at GBX 954.50 ($12.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 926.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 900.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 612 ($8.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 982.50 ($12.98).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.76) to GBX 1,090 ($14.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 904.29 ($11.95).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

