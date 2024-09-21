Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

ABR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of ABR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a current ratio of 37.31. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

