Ascendis Pharma A/S Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($6.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($8.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average of $136.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

