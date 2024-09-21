Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $289.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $289.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $151.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

