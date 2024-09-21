Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of AWH opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.