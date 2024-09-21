B. Riley Increases Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $41.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.45.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.