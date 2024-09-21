Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Banc of California Price Performance

BANC opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is -12.01%.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Banc of California by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 633,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Banc of California by 1,123.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 227,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 208,689 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banc of California by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,853,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,191,000 after buying an additional 1,615,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

