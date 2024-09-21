Bank of America Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $265.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $263.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.78.

NYSE AXP opened at $268.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $271.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

