Bank of America Raises YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $29.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

YPF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Shares of YPF opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

