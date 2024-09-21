Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OZK

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Bank OZK by 423.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.