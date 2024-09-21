Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives $44.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Beam Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,193,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 498,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $25.65 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.