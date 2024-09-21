Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £124 ($163.80) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JDG. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($161.56) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

LON:JDG opened at £101 ($133.42) on Thursday. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 7,300 ($96.43) and a 1 year high of £122.50 ($161.82). The stock has a market cap of £670.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7,013.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £104.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of £107.26.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £110 ($145.31) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($581.24). 21.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

